Liverpool Set to Offer 3-Year Contract to Man Utd Star As Reds Search for Emre Can Replacement

In news that is set to shock both those in Manchester and on the Mersey, Liverpool are reportedly set to make a stunning move to sign Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

The Belgian's Old Trafford contract draws to a close when the current Premier League campaign ends - and the Reds are ready to offer the former Everton man an unlikely chance to stay in the north west of England despite his ties to their two biggest rivals.

As Fellaini's contract has wound down, there have been a number of clubs in the running for his signature. Along with links to the likes of AS Monaco, China and the Turkish Super League, the midfielder has also been linked with the possibility of making the move to Italy.

However now, according to a sensational report in L'Equipe, Liverpool are looking to offer the 30-year-old a way to stay in the Premier League - by the way of a three-year contract that would see Fellaini right up to the twilight years of his career.

While any decision to swap Manchester for Liverpool would send shockwaves through the fanbases of both clubs, the towering United man will know he's only got one 'big' contract left in him, and will no doubt be assessing his options ahead of the summer World Cup. The chance to stay in England's top flight will definitely be a huge factor, with no other Premier League clubs seemingly contemplating a move.

If the report from France is to be believed, it seems that Jurgen Klopp is making some serious moves to strengthen his Liverpool side's midfield ahead of next season, with Emre Can likely to depart.

Can looks set for the exit this summer, with Juventus heavily linked for some time, as - much like Fellaini - the German shows no sign of renewing his contract, which expires this summer.

However, RB Leipzig's Naby Keita is already set to arrive on Merseyside when the window next opens and the Reds have also been linked with a move for Napoli midfielder Jorginho. To add further narrative to the transfer rumour mill, Manchester United have also been linked with the Italy international