Loris Karius Excited for Chance to Play Against Former Club Manchester City at Etihad Stadium

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius is looking forward to his return to the Etihad seven years after he was released by the club, with the Reds set to face Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on Tuesday.

The ever-impressing Karius, who arrived at Anfield in the summer from Bundesliga side Mainz, spent two years at the Etihad between 2009 and 11 but failed to make a senior appearance for the Citizens.

With Simon Mignolet having played in the league fixture back in September, Karius will be making his long-awaited Etihad debut on Tuesday against his former side who are much-changed seven years on.

Loris Karius has 13 clean-sheets in his last 22 starts for Liverpool - a changed man 👊🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/NCjjqLMdPI — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 7, 2018

“I know about three people in the club: the kit man, two physios and Brian Kidd, that's about it," Karius revealed ahead of Tuesday's game, as quoted by the Telegraph. "The club moved forward really fast and then Pep Guardiola has changed a lot.

“It is nice to play in that stadium where you were for a couple of years and didn't get a first-team appearance – at least I get to play now. I am happy I am a Liverpool player and that's about it. There are no special feelings towards it, no anger.

"I am just happy I am playing in a Champions League quarter-final: it's a dream and I'm living it with Liverpool. It is perfect for me and it will be nice to go back there," he continued.

Loris Karius now has more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the Champions League this season, with six in nine games. #LFC pic.twitter.com/9Dmo2JfYau — Jack Lusby (@jacklusby_) April 4, 2018

“It is going really well there but it is not for me to judge, just focus on Tuesday, but they played a really good season.”

Jurgen Klopp's side will travel to Manchester with a healthy advantage having shocked the Premier League table-toppers in the first leg at Anfield with a resounding 3-0 victory.