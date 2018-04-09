Man Utd Midfielder Ander Herrera Rejects 'Deliberate' Spitting Claims Following Derby Controversy

By 90Min
April 09, 2018

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has insisted he did not intentionally spit at the Manchester City crest during the half-time interval of Saturday's thrilling derby.

Manchester United came from two goals behind to secure an impressive win over their local rivals, with a brace from Paul Pogba and Chris Smalling's winner delaying City's title party.

But all eyes were on Herrera when the 28-year-old was captured by television cameras just before he walked down the tunnel at the break and he appeared to spit at the City badge by the side of the pitch, something which sparked outrage among fans in the blue half of Manchester.

A United spokesperson claimed that Herrera was "mortified" after seeing the incident back and the Spain international rejected claims that his actions were intentional.

"Ander has seen the footage of the incident and is mortified at any suggestion that his actions were deliberate," a spokesperson told the Guardian. "It was entirely accidental and there was no intent whatsoever."

However, it is understood that Manchester City are of the opinion that Herrera's actions were intentional and they could approach the Football Association over a necessary course of action. 

Alternatively, the governing body could intervene themselves if there are grounds to charge the United midfielder once the footage has been examined.

