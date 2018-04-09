Memphis Depay's Incredible Stats Against Metz Show Just How Far Man Utd Flop Has Come

The stats behind Memphis Depay's incredible performance against Metz on Sunday have been revealed, and he was about as close as a player can come to literally being on fire.

The Dutchman has been a revelation since his move to Lyon from Manchester United in January 2017. After flopping at Old Trafford, Depay has spent the last year rebuilding his form and reminding the world of just how talented the 24-year-old really is; and Sunday was a prime example of that.

Four assists and a goal for himself ensured a five star performance from Depay as his side battered Metz 5-0, and here's a little break down of his game.

Memphis Depay vs Metz:



Goals - 1

Assists - 4

Shots - 6

Key Passes - 5

Dribbles - 3

WS Rating - 10



Full match statistics from Lyon's 5-0 win away to Metz:

Taking it one step further, the flying Dutchman has become the first player to register four assists in a single match amongst the top five European leagues since May 2013 - when Arsenal's Santi Cazorla managed the accolade against Wigan.

His Red Devils nightmare days seem but a distant memory.

Of course, the top performances that the winger has been churning out has attracted interest from around Europe, and Italian outfit AC Milan have been linked with a move for Memphis. However, the Dutchman remains very much focused on Lyon.

“I’m focused on Lyon," he told Eurosport. “I live day by day. I get up every morning and thank God for giving me the opportunity to play football.

“If clubs are interested in me, this is certainly not the time to talk about it. But AC Milan are a great club and a great team with a great history, but there are a lot of big clubs around the world.”