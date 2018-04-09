Paul Pogba Reveals What Alexis Sanchez Told Him Before Inspiring Manchester Derby Comeback

Paul Pogba arguably put in his best performance yet in a Manchester United shirt after he inspired the Red Devils to a dramatic comeback in the Manchester derby.

United put Manchester City's title celebrations on hold by coming back from two goals down to win 3-2. Pogba scored twice in two minutes to draw United level, while Chris Smalling scored the winner to inflict on City only their second league defeat of the season.

While Pogba earned the man of the match award and stole many of the headlines, praise should also be given to Alexis Sanchez who created two of United's goals. The Frenchman took the time to give to Sanchez the credit for helping inspire the Red Devil's victory.

"I know they like to attack so we had to get forward," Pogba explained to Sky Sports (via the Metro).

"I know when he [Sanchez] has the ball he likes to play, I saw the space and I just went. Luckily I was there.

"We lifted because we were 2-0 down – one goal and obviously your confidence goes up. Before the game he [Sanchez] said 'I see you all the time, just make the run and I will find you.'"

Liverpool's draw with Everton over the weekend means that United have tightened their grip on second spot in the Premier League table. United are four points ahead of the Reds with a game in hand.

Pogba also revealed that he regularly receives advice from veteran midfielder Michael Carrick, saying: "Every time after training he [Carrick] talks to me. It's hard to make this run when you play in a two because you have to stay, when we have three I can go forward."