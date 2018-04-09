PSG Outcast Looking to Revive Career Under Former Boss Claude Puel at Leicester Next Season

Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa is reportedly considering a move to Leicester City this summer in a bid to revive his career.

The 31-year-old has confirmed that this season will be his last at the French club, following a frustrating spell under Unai Emery. And according to Mundo Deportivo, he has set his sights on a reunion with Foxes boss Claude Puel.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"Soon the end of my adventure at PSG, despite difficult times," Ben Arfa wrote in an Instagram post late last month.

"I am happy to have worn this jersey, I will keep wonderful memories with my teammates and through this message I take the opportunity to thank the many supporters .. I will always love this club #Psg #icicestparis"

Puel and Ben Arfa worked together at OGC Nice, and the now-Leicester boss can be credited with reviving the player's career after struggles at Newcastle United and Hull City.

So good was the midfielder's form at Nice it earned him a move to PSG, which has unfortunately turned out to be a disappointment as he hasn't made a single appearance this season.

Hatem Ben Arfa on Instagram - 'celebrating' the 1 year anniversary of the last time he played for PSG 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UK5R1rQW9z — Mohammed Ali (@mohammedali_93) April 5, 2018

Meanwhile, the player is understood to have a great relationship with Puel - something which could work in Leicester's favour. Yet a move would also depend on how much he expects to earn, as the King Power side will be cautious about offering a huge sum.

“They’re very close," a source told RMC Sport in October. "Claude never hid his disappointment at how Hatem was used at PSG and that he’d like to work with him again.

“First, Claude needs to find his bearings, try to redress Leicester’s situation and only then will he think about transfers. But, he likes Hatem, that isn’t new.”