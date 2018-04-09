Report Claims Barcelona Star Wants to Avoid Klopp's Liverpool in Champions League Semis

Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez wants to avoid facing his old club in the Champions League semi final draw, should Barcelona and the Reds both progress.

With Barcelona and Liverpool both holding three-goal advantages from the first legs of their quarter final ties (after beating Roma and Manchester City respectively) the two sides are heavy favourites to make it into the final four of Europe's top club competition.

According to Spanish rumours site Don Balon, Suarez wants Barça to avoid meeting Liverpool on their route to the final in Kiev, even preferring a date with Real Madrid to the Premier League's third-placed side.

The report, which doesn't include quotes or explanation for its claims, reasons it is Jurgen Klopp and his three 'daggers' in attack who scare Suarez, with the German manager proving a difficult adversary in the Champions League this season.

While Don Balon's reports are not normally known for their veracity, Suarez - if indeed he does - would have good reason to fear his former club in this year's competition. Liverpool, five-time winners of the tournament, are unbeaten in the Champions League this season and have plundered 31 goals so far - four more than any other team.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The report also says that Suarez would prefer to face Barcelona's great rivals Real Madrid in the semis, as it would be easier for Ernesto Valverde's men to defeat their Clasico rivals over two legs than in a final.





The second legs of the Champions League quarters will be played on Tuesday 10th and Wednesday 11th of April, with the draw for the semis taking place on Friday 13th in Nyon, Switzerland.