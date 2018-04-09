Udinese Players Wore 11 Different Shirts for Serie A Clash With Lazio in Unique Fundraiser

Udinese were the talk of football shirt lovers all over Europe on Sunday they took to the field for a Serie A clash with Lazio with each Bianconeri Friuliani player wearing a different shirt, all of which were successfully auctioned to fund various local projects.

All 10 outfield players wore special replica versions of the club's trademark black and white home shirt from seasons gone by, while stopper Albano Bizzarri donned last season's green goalkeeper jersey between the sticks.

🎙@OfficialCiro: "Farò di tutto per far alzare le offerte delle maglie. Quelli degli 11 tifosi sono tutti progetti splendidi e importanti per il territorio" #DaciaTheAuction pic.twitter.com/tI9K7v3CT6 — Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) April 7, 2018

The shirts worn ranged from the 1993/94 campaign through to 2016/17 and each commanded an auction price of between €500 and €1,700, raising a total of €9,500.

⚪️⚫️ 11 maglie, 11 tifosi, 11 sogni bianconeri e friulani! #DaciaTheAuction è partita, e tutti possono partecipare all'asta per aggiudicarsi queste maglie uniche e contribuire a realizzare uno di questi progetti #MadeInFriuli!

Scopri tutto su https://t.co/tLAAVgjszg pic.twitter.com/vcEdy2P523 — Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) April 7, 2018

The most expensive shirt was the 2002/03 jersey, worn by striker Kevin Lasagna and selling for €1,700. Midfielder Jakub Jankto's shirt from 2012/13 reached a similarly high price of €1,600, while Jens Stryger Larsen's 2004/05 shirt was the only other that sold for in excess of €1,000.

It is claimed it is the first such time that a team has worn 11 different shirts during a game.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

Lasagna had opened the scoring, but Lazio goals from Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto saw the visitors take all three points back to the capital.





(You may also be interested in '6 Clubs in World Football That Rose to the Next Level in the Past Decade')