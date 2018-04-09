Udinese Players Wore 11 Different Shirts for Serie A Clash With Lazio in Unique Fundraiser

By 90Min
April 09, 2018

Udinese were the talk of football shirt lovers all over Europe on Sunday they took to the field for a Serie A clash with Lazio with each Bianconeri Friuliani player wearing a different shirt, all of which were successfully auctioned to fund various local projects.

All 10 outfield players wore special replica versions of the club's trademark black and white home shirt from seasons gone by, while stopper Albano Bizzarri donned last season's green goalkeeper jersey between the sticks.

The shirts worn ranged from the 1993/94 campaign through to 2016/17 and each commanded an auction price of between €500 and €1,700, raising a total of €9,500.

The most expensive shirt was the 2002/03 jersey, worn by striker Kevin Lasagna and selling for €1,700. Midfielder Jakub Jankto's shirt from 2012/13 reached a similarly high price of €1,600, while Jens Stryger Larsen's 2004/05 shirt was the only other that sold for in excess of €1,000.

It is claimed it is the first such time that a team has worn 11 different shirts during a game.

Lasagna had opened the scoring, but Lazio goals from Ciro Immobile and Luis Alberto saw the visitors take all three points back to the capital.


