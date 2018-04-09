VIDEO: Fabian Delph Jinxes Raheem Sterling at Half Time of Manchester Derby With Prediction

Manchester City appeared to have the Premier League title all wrapped up after playing 45 minutes against rivals Manchester United in what turned out to be one of the most entertaining Manchester derbies ever witnessed.

Vincent Kompany struck the first blow, rising to meet a corner to head past David de Gea in minute 25. And a neat piece of skill from Ilkay Gundogan was capped with the league leaders' second five minutes later.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Heading into halftime, no one would have imagined United spoiling the party plans, especially Fabian Delph.

The former Aston Villa man was caught by City's Tunnel Cam telling Raheem Sterling he was going to score two or three goals if he kept getting in good positions.

“Keep getting in the positions," he advised. "You’re gonna get two or three.”

Sterling should have probably had two goals by then, having been presented with clear chances during the first half. So Delph's assessment was pretty reasonable.

However, it was Paul Pogba who claimed the brace, bringing the Red Devils back level with two remarkable goals, with Chris Smalling scoring the winning goal, forcing City to shelve their celebrations and pyrotechnics for a later date.

So, all in all, it turned out to be a pretty awkward prediction from Delph, who did rather well to jinx his teammate. Pep Guardiola and his men will have to wait until they play Swansea on April 22 for another chance to clinch the title, as three points in their upcoming game against Spurs still won't be enough.