He is one of the most highly rated young prospects in world football, and it seems as though 15-year-old talent Roberto Navarro may soon be following in Cesc Fabregas' footsteps by moving from Barcelona's youth academy to Arsenal's.

According to the Daily Mail, the north London club have stolen a march on Premier League rivals Manchester City, who are reported to be losing interest in the attacking midfielder, leaving the Gunners in pole position for his signature.

However, Barcelona themselves are also thought to have offered Navarro a new deal, and it remains to be seen where the young player - who turns 16 in three days time - decides his future lies.

Navarro, born in Barcelona, is said to have adopted the nickname 'Robertinho' around the training ground due to his Brazilian-esque playing style, and he has been seen in videos posted on social media showing off some impressive skills.

Many current stars decided to leave Barcelona's famous 'La Masia' academy in order to ply their trade elsewhere. As well as Fabregas, fellow teammate Hector Bellerin made the move to Arsenal at a young age, while Gerard Pique joined Manchester United as a teenager before later moving back to the Catalan club.

Many others, however, have progressed through the ranks straight into the Barcelona first team, and with examples of success including the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta, Navarro may well be tempted to stay at the club.

If he does join Arsenal, he would not be expected to start for a few years yet. Nevertheless, it would be a signing that would surely excite Gunners fans dreaming of the next Fabregas.