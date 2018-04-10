Arsenal Reportedly Set to Swoop for 17-Year-Old Atalanta Starlet Dejan Kulusevski

Arsenal are one of a number of clubs reported to be interested in making a move for talented young Atalanta centre midfielder Dejan Kulusevski.

According to Italian publication Calciomercato, the Swedish youngster is interesting the Gunners due to his fine performances for Atalanta's Under-19 team this season, where he has created seven assists and scored five goals in 26 appearances in this campaign.

He has yet to start for the first team, but manager Gian Piero Gasperini has allegedly indicated that the 17-year old may be in his plans next season should he decide to stay in Italy.

The Gunners may have an advantage over others in their pursuit of Kulusevski, as the player revealed that Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette is one of the players who he looks up to most.

He said: "I like so many players today, maybe too many, not just one, like Lacazette, but I like Hazard and Mbappé, and then there's Papu Gomez who is the strongest in the whole Serie A."





Should he decide to move Kulusevski shouldn't have too many problems settling in England, as it has been revealed that amazingly English is one of the five languages he speaks fluently, along with Swedish, Macedonian, Italian and German.

Seen as a natural goalscorer, Kulusevski first moved to Atalanta from Swedish club IF Bromma in 2006.

He scored an impressive 17 goals in 22 games for the Under-17 team last season, and having continued that fine form into this campaign, it seems only a matter of time before he starts playing first team football. Whether that is for Arsenal or Atalanta, remains to be seen.




