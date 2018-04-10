Arsenal Star Tweets Heartfelt Message After Couple in India Name Newly Born Son After Him

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil recently tweeted a heartfelt message after a couple in India decided to name their newly born son after the 29-year-old.

A video of Gunners fan Inzamam Ul-Haq and his wife Fida Sanam has been doing the rounds on the internet, as Ul-Haq decided to name his son Mehd Ozil due to his admiration of Arsenal's chief playmaker.





News of the video appeared to reach the German, who decided to tweet a message via his official Twitter account to send his love and support to the family based in Kerala.

Great honour to be the inspiration for the name of this child 😅 Sending my best wishes back to India and all the best for Mehd Ozil 😉🇮🇳🙏🏼 Hope Mehd will assist his family with lots of smiles and memories in the years to come 😬 #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/YfMbcTChAZ — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 9, 2018

Ozil wasn't the only player under consideration when Inmamam Ul-Haq and Fida Sanam were deciding on a name for their son, with Mohamed Elneny's name a strong contender given his Muslim faith.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Arsenal in 'Advanced Negotiations' to Replace Puma With Adidas in Bumper New Kit Deal)

The news comes off the back of a recent good run of form for Arsenal, having won their last six games in all competitions.

Next for Arsene Wenger's side is the second leg of their Europa League quarter final tie against CSKA Moscow on Thursday, who appear to have one foot in the semi final after their 4-1 win in the first leg.