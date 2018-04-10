Arsenal Teammate Reveals Key Reasons for Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's Fast Start to Life at Arsenal

Per Mertesacker has revealed how Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang's multi-language skills have helped him settle into life at Arsenal so quickly and easily.

The Gabon international has made a record-breaking start to life at his new club since moving from Borussia Dortmund in January for around £56m.

The prolific front man has scored six goals in his first eight games for Arsenal and is currently on a run of being involved in seven goals in seven league appearances - more than any other Arsenal player in Premier League history. Ex-Gunners star Martin Keown has also hailed the striker's 'killer instinct'.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Aubameyang is doing a great job of filling the role Alexis Sanchez once occupied before his move to Manchester United, and (as quoted by Football.London) Mertesacker has given an insight to how the forward has settled into life at Arsenal so well in such a short space of time.





He said: “Auba wants to work and integrate himself as quickly as possible. It’s been that way from the start, and it helps that he can speak basically every language you hear in the dressing room.





“He can speak German, French, Spanish and English and that’s helped him. He wants to get to work and show everyone what he’s capable of. Auba’s putting himself in the best possible position to succeed and I’ve really enjoyed his attitude so far. He’s implementing everything we want from him at the moment."





Unfortunately for Arsenal fans, the striker is unavailable to participate in the Europa League after being cup tied for previously being in the Borussia Dortmund squad for the same competition. They will miss the presence of their star striker as they bid to win the competition and secure their qualification for next season's Champions League competition.





The German defender went onto claim his absence in the Europa League has been tough on the team, but also claimed he himself has still been impressed by his approach in training despite not being able to play.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

He added: “It’s tough for him not to be involved in the Europa League but he trains well in every single session, to get the best out of himself and out of others. He’s been great.”

The 28-year-old will be looking to finish the season strongly and give the fans plenty of reasons to be encouraged ahead of the start of next season as the club continue to rebuild after being on the verge of failing to finish in the top four for the second consecutive season.