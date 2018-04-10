Atletico Madrid Reportedly Set to Attempt to Lure Full Back Juan Bernat to La Liga This Summer

Bayern Munich full back Juan Bernat is reportedly destined for a move away from the Bundesliga champions, with Atletico Madrid seen to be the most likely destination.





Bernat - who is out of contract at Bayern Munich in 2019 - has featured in only eight Bundesliga matches this season, and could be a valuable addition to Diego Simeone's squad should a deal be completed in the summer.

Due to injuries, Atletico Madrid have been vulnerable at full back this season. Simeone was forced to move Lucas Hernandez to full back as an emergency cover for Filipe Luis, who suffered a calf injury in Atletico Madrid's Europa League clash at Lokomotiv Moscow last month

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Bernat started his career at Valencia, before moving to Bayern Munich in 2014. According to SPORT he is keen on a return to his home country, although AS Roma have also showed interest in the 25-year-old.

Bayern Munich however, appears to be keen on the sale as they don't want to lose the player on a bosman next season. Bernat has made only 26 appearances in the Bundesliga the past two seasons, and a move to Atletico Madrid could rejuvenate his career.

Bernat was named in the starting lineup in Bayern Munich's 4-1 win over Augsburg on Saturday. Since joining the German giants in 2014 he has made 72 appearance with three goals to his name. He has also represented the Spanish national side on seven occasions.

Despite being second in La Liga, Atletico Madrid have experienced a season of highs and lows. The club was knocked out of the Champions League after a poor showing in the group stages, but are still in with a shot of winning the Europa League.