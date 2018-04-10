Bayern Munich vs Sevilla Preview: First Leg Recap, Key Battle, Team News & More

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich will welcome Sevilla to the Allianz Arena on Wednesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League matchup.

The tie is still very much in the balance after a narrow 2-1 victory went in favour of the Bavarians last week, but Wednesday's visitors will take confidence from their performance in Andalusia.

Bayern will understandably be favourites heading into this match, especially given the fact they secured a sixth straight Bundesliga title on Saturday. But Sevilla can't be underestimated and Vincenzo Montella's side will be chomping at the bit to end a run of just one win in their last six matches.

Here's everything you need to know about the game this Wednesday.

First Leg Recap

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

Bayern Munich registered an important win last week against Sevilla and they returned to Germany with two vital away goals.

The hosts actually started the stronger of the teams and they took the lead through midfielder Pablo Sarabia just after the half hour mark.

But an own goal from Jesús Navas late in the first half gave Bayern an avenue back into the game and Jupp Heynckes' side appeared to grow in confidence after the break.





Thiago Alcântara's deflected goal after 68 minutes proved to be a hammer blow for Sevilla as Bayern would go on to control the rest of the match, ensuring they have one foot in the semi finals already.

Key Battle





Javi Martínez vs Pablo Sarabia A game-defining battle between Javi Martínez and Pablo Sarabia may not be the first thing that springs to mind when you think of Bayern Munich and Sevilla.

But Sarabia, who will likely start from the right win on Wednesday, often finds himself supporting Franco Vázquez or Éver Banega as an attacking midfielder and his free-flowing movement will cause Bayern's defence all sorts of problems - just like it did in the first leg. Defensive midfielder Javi Martínez will have to be alert to keep all of Sevilla's supporting players quiet in midweek but his main focus should be on keeping Sarabia, who scored against Bayern in the first leg, as far away from the ball as possible. Team News

Hector Vivas/GettyImages

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has missed 39 matches across all competitions this season after fracturing his metatarsal back in September. Although the Germany international is close to returning, he will still be unavailable on Wednesday.





Kingsley Coman will also be absent following a syndesmotic ligament tear he picked up in February.





For Sevilla, defenders Simon Kjaer and Sebastian Corchia are expected to miss the trip to Bavaria. Miguel Layún is also missing through a long-term suspension.





Potential Sevilla Starting Lineup: Rico, Navas, Lenglet, Carriço, Escudero, N'Zonzi, Pizarro, Sarabia, Banega, Muriel, Ben Yedder.

Prediction

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Although Sevilla will yet again prove to be tough opponents in their first ever trip to the Allianz Arena, Bayern Munich should progress to the next round of the Champions League.

The Bavarians have been notoriously average on the road in Europe this season, especially in comparison to their commanding performances at home.

Sevilla will offer a lot going forward and could even get themselves on the scoresheet but Bayern have form on their side and they should cruise past Los Nervionenses this week.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 3-1 Sevilla