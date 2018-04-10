Chinese Clubs Target Summer Swoop for Juventus Striker With Future in Turin Looking Doubtful

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic could move to China in the summer with his future at the Allianz Stadium looking far from certain.

According to a report from Italian outlet Tuttosport (via Football ITALIA), Mandzukic is once again being targeted by a number of Chinese clubs - although no club is specifically mentioned.

One Super League side which could be interested is Hebei China Fortune. The club, managed by former Real Madrid and Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini, already boast the likes of Ezequiel Lavezzi and Gervinho in their squad, and were rumoured to be targeting the Croatian international in January.

It’s claimed #Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic could move to China in the summer, having already had an offer in January. https://t.co/B6gdGkqR83 pic.twitter.com/nnx2z5YfyI — footballitalia (@footballitalia) April 10, 2018

However, as with Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian last winter, Mandzukic rejected the move and opted to prolong his stay in Turin.

The 31-year-old joined Juventus from Atletico Madrid in 2015 for just €19m. Since his arrival, Mandzukic has scored a total of 21 goals in 87 appearances for I Bianconeri. This season, he has managed just four league goals in 27 Serie A appearances, in what has been a disappointing campaign.

Juventus travel to the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday to face Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League quarter final clash and, with star striker Paulo Dybala missing out due to suspension, Mandzukic is to be entrusted with his fifth start in the competition.

Mario Mandzukic has scored just a goal in 15 games in 2018 & it was in the coppa vs Torino. pic.twitter.com/xjVvRMYR6F — Khaled Al Nouss (@khaledalnouss1) April 10, 2018

As per the report, if he fails to perform against Real on Wednesday, the Juventus hierarchy will look to sell Mandzukic - who is still contracted to the club until the summer of 2020 - at the end of the current season.

It's a tough ask of the 31-year-old, with Zinedine Zidane's Los Blancos in full control of the tie after they steamrolled past the Old Lady with a 3-0 victory at the Allianz Stadium in the reverse fixture.