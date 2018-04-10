Emre Can Might Have Played Last Game for Liverpool After Klopp Admits Midfielder Is Out for Season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp seems to have admitted that Emre Can will not play again this season as a result of the back injury that he suffered during the thumping 5-0 Premier League win over Watford last month.

Can was forced off inside the opening half hour at Anfield and hasn't been seen since. It was hoped that he might make it back before the campaign's conclusion in May, but Klopp's response when asked by Sky Deutschland appeared to end any optimism.

'Yes' was the undeniably clear answer he gave as the German broadcaster enquired as to whether Can will be ruled out for the remainder of 2017/18.

It is definitely a blow for Liverpool, who also recently lost centre-back Joel Matip for the season after the need for surgery on a thigh problem became apparent earlier this month.

Can has played 37 times in all competitions so far this season and had started 13 consecutive Premier League games before being sidelined, even twice captaining the side during that run.

The other strand to this story is that it could mean Can has already played his last game for the Reds as he is still set to leave as a free agent in June as things stand. The German international's contract is due to expire in just 11 weeks' time and no agreement over an extension has been reached.

Juventus and Bayern Munich have both been heavily linked with an approach and Can has been eligible to formally negotiate with foreign clubs since January 1.