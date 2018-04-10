'This is Football': Man Utd Hero Reveals One Regret After Stunning Performance Against Man City

Despite the sensational win and a fine individual performance, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba admitted to leaving the Etihad on Saturday with one regret: claiming that if United had performed against other teams as they did against City at the weekend, the Red Devils would be ahead of their Manchester rivals at the top of the Premier League table.

Having struggled for consistent form since January, Pogba produced arguably his best performance of the season in the 2-3 comeback victory over Manchester City.

The hosts strolled into the break with a two-goal lead and it looked certain that Pep Guardiola's side would be celebrating an early league triumph by the end of the 90 minutes.

However a stubborn United fought back, and two goals from Pogba and one from Chris Smalling postponed City's celebrations and offered the United faithful some respite from an otherwise disappointing campaign.

Pogba, who was apparently offered to Guardiola in January, was clearly ecstatic with the result and performance, but he also revealed some mild disappointment.

"It obviously feels great to score two goals but it's an even better feeling to win against Manchester City and not let them win today against us in their own stadium," he told MUTV.

Paul Pogba is Manchester United. Just needs the freedom to express himself. Was sensational in the second half. What leaders are made of. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) April 7, 2018

"I feel very happy but there is one side of me that is disappointed too because, with a performance like we had in the second half, if we had done this all season, I think we would be fighting for the title with City or we'd be just in front of them, but this is football. It happens.

"They came here to support us at City's stadium and they didn't want us to lose this game," he added.

"We didn't want to lose this game and we did it for them, for ourselves and all Manchester United fans. It was a great second half performance. If we had played like this all season, we would be in the top of the league."