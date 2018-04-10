Former AC Milan and Italy Goalkeeper Points Out Gianluigi Donnarumma's Key Weakness

Former AC Milan stopper Marco Amelia has revealed Gianluigi Donnarumma's weakness.

Donnarumma, now the highest-rated young goalkeeper in the world, has moved leaps and bounds since being made I Rossoneri's number one, but according to Amelia, his game hasn't been perfected and there's still a major flaw.

Amelia was speaking to Premium Sport about Milan's 1-1 draw against Sassuolo on Sunday in which Andrea Consigli made an incredible save against Giacomo Bonaventura. The 36-year-old also touched on Donnarumma's posture, which he says is incorrect during certain situations.

"Consigli has been great, Bonaventura struck the ball really well, it would probably have ended up just inside the post," he said (H/T Calcio Mercato).

"Donnarumma? According to me, on shots from distance, he has the wrong posture. The way he supports his legs opens a gap which is slightly too big, therefore he loses some time as he has to push from the right foot, while he could have been aiming towards the ball instead.

"That's just my idea, working on this can fix the issue."

Sunday's result keeps Milan in sixth place on the Serie A table, but two extra points wouldn't have moved them upwards as rivals Internazionale lead them by seven points.

Gianluigi Donnarumma will not stay at AC Milan past this season. (Source: Tuttosport) pic.twitter.com/6HJtkj2wyr — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 4, 2018

With seven games left to go, they could potentially pip their San Siro co-inhabitants to fifth or even upset Roma in fourth. But of course, that's a very tall order.

As for Donnarumma, he's now being linked to Premier League sides Tottenham and Liverpool, with the Reds especially keen on bringing in a new stopper in the summer.