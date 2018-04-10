Former Real Madrid Boss Claims 'Nothing Bale Does Is Worth €100m' Following Derby Display

Former Real Madrid manager and director Jorge Valdano didn't hold back with his criticism of Gareth Bale following Los Blancos' 1-1 draw with city rivals Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

The Welshman played the full 90 minutes at the weekend, setting up Cristiano Ronaldo's opener before Antoine's Griezmann's equaliser four minutes later, leaving Bale's side four points behind Los Rojiblancos and 15 behind Barcelona.

Despite the assist from the 28-year-old however, Valdano was left far from impressed with Bale's performance in his post-match analysis for El Transistor de Onda Cero, while reserving praise for Ronaldo after he scored his 40th goal of the season in all competitions.

Not the result we are after today, but looking forward to Wednesday #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/Yogdkp7IO7 — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) April 8, 2018

The Argentine said: "Nothing that Bale does is worth €100m and he has only the number he wears on his shirt.

"Ronaldo looked great physically though and was playing for the whole attack, he is clearly in a moment of great confidence. His duel with [Lionel] Messi isn't lacking anything. It is Madrid vs Barcelona, Europe vs America, a battle between geniuses."

Bale's future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains uncertain beyond this season, with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United linked with the former Tottenham man, after appearing to fall behind Isco, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio in Zinedine Zidane's plans.

Valdano was also impressed with the performance of Griezmann after he scored his 25th goal of the season, suggesting the Frenchman could be a bargain should he leave the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

He stated: "Griezmann is the best striker, a good midfielder and also contributes a lot defensively. Judging by the market, he is a cheap player."