Gareth Bale's Agent Strongly Denies Growing Rumours Linking Welsh Superstar With Real Madrid Exit

Gareth Bale's agent has rubbished ongoing speculation that the Welsh superstar could leave Real Madrid this summer, with notorious Spanish gossip website Don Balon claiming just this week that Bale is looking to join Manchester United.

Headlines linking Bale with a move to United have never been far away over the last five years and have gathered speed again in recent weeks after another injury hit season for the winger.

Rumours regarding a potential move back to former club Tottenham have also surfaced, as well as an unlikely union with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.

However, Jonathan Barnett, who oversaw Bale's world record €100m move from Spurs to Real in 2013, has strongly denied any such claims of an impending exit from the Bernabeu.

"Gareth is a Real Madrid player and loves Real Madrid and Real Madrid love Gareth," he told ESPN.

"All this talk about leaving is written by reporters who have no idea what is going on and who need to write something and don't care if it is true or not."

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Bale has played 21 games in La Liga this season, scoring 11 goals. He has started 16 of those appearances, including each of the last seven, during which time the 28-year-old has scored five goals and managed two assists.

Earlier in the campaign, Bale was forced to miss 13 league and Champions League games as a result of a calf injury suffered during an excellent performance against Borussia Dortmund.

He was left on the bench during the 3-0 Champions League quarter final first leg win against Juventus last week, but is likely to feature in the second leg at the Bernabeu on Wednesday with the advantage strongly in Real's favour.