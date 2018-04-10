Ian Wright Claims Newcastle Should Make Another Attempt to Sign Chelsea Youngster Next Season

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has revealed that he was "praying" for Newcastle United to sign Tammy Abraham last year and hopes that the Magpies will renew their interest in the youngster in the summer transfer window.

Abraham rose to prominence last season when he scored 26 goals in 48 appearances whilst on loan for Championship side Bristol City. The 20-year-old was linked with a move to St James' Park before the start of the 2017/18 campaign - a link which Rafael Benitez confirmed to be genuine in November.

Abraham instead opted to join Swansea City on loan, with reports at the time suggesting his decision had been influenced by Newcastle's renowned nightlife - and the distractions it may have brought him.

FULL-TIME West Brom 1-1 Swansea



Tammy Abraham's header cancels out Jay Rodriguez's goal and the points are shared#WBASWA pic.twitter.com/6RZR0PIMlg — Premier League (@premierleague) April 7, 2018

Since arriving at the Liberty Stadium, the England international has notched a total of eight goals in 34 appearances for the relegation-threatened Swans - with his most strike coming at weekend in the club's crucial 1-1 draw away to West Brom.

With Abraham's Chelsea teammate Kennedy impressing during his half-season loan stint at St James' Park, Wright believes that Newcastle should make another attempt to sign the Englishman in the summer.

“I was praying that someone like Tammy Abraham went somewhere like there [Newcastle] and I keep saying it because it would be an unbelievable place to score goals at and build,” he revealed to BBC Radio Five Live.

Tammy Abraham ended a run of 17 Premier League games without a goal.



That was his first since October.#MOTD pic.twitter.com/KgGiAPeUKU — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) April 7, 2018

“I watched him come on the other day against Man United and I’m seeing some improvement.

Abraham is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2022; although, as is the case with most Chelsea youngsters, he'll more than likely be made available on a loan deal.