Jurgen Klopp Warns Liverpool of Man City 'Thunderstorm' Start Ahead of UCL Return Leg

Jurgen Klopp has warned his Liverpool stars to beware of the Manchester City 'thunderstorm' ahead of their Champions League quarter final second leg clash.

The Reds head to the Etihad stadium on Tuesday evening with a 3-0 lead from the first leg, but City are capable of overturning that seemingly insurmountable deficit according to Klopp.

In quotes published by Sky Sports, the German stated that his side would need to be on their guard from the off against Pep Guardiola's juggernaut - or fear conceding early strikes much like Manchester United did in the derby last Saturday.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Klopp said: "I saw the game of City vs United at the weekend. It was one of the best first halves I ever saw. It was like a thunderstorm.

"Then, in the second half, after the first goal, one team gains rhythm, another team loses rhythm. The game changes. I cannot tell the boys: 'Boys! Score early!' Well, I can but I am not sure that it really helps.

"We have to think about football: what we have to do, where we have to do it. The boys knew after the [first] game this is half-time. We are in the lead, nothing else."

Klopp has amassed seven victories in 13 encounter with Guardiola down the years, and could snap up an eighth if Liverpool secure an away win at City's home ground.

That would definitely put the Merseysiders into the hat for the semi finals of UEFA's club tournament, and Klopp is adamant that his players have the necessary talent and game management to know when to stick or twist with regards to attacking and defending.

He added: "We are here to not concede and to score to win the game so that is the plan.

"It always helps if you know about the problems, you deal with the problems but if we concede a goal nothing changes. We are still in the lead.

"It is about doing the right things, staying in the mood where we can bring in our strengths, playing in the right spaces, defending in the right spaces; attacking them in the right spaces. It would be the same if they were 3-0 up. It wouldn't change anything."