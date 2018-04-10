Liverpool's Sadio Mane Drops Mohamed Salah Fitness Hint Ahead of UCL Clash Against Man City

Following Liverpool's Champions League quarter final first leg victory over Premier League leaders Manchester City last week, the Reds were left to sweat over the fitness of their star player after Mohamed Salah was substituted early in the second half with a groin problem.

The Egyptian winger was instrumental to Liverpool's success in the first leg, scoring the opening goal of the night, as well as providing the assist for the host's third as Jurgen Klopp's men ran out 3-0 winners.

After missing the Merseyside derby on Saturday, as Everton and Liverpool played out a 0-0 draw, many feared Salah would not return to fitness in time to make the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

However, despite fears the 25-year-old winger won't be ready to make his return to action in the second leg on Tuesday night, Sadio Mane has revealed he believes his teammate will be ready to start when the second leg kicks off in Manchester.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

“Bobby [Firmino] was on the bench [against Everton] and Mo had a little [issue] with his groin but I think everything is fine,” Mane told Liverpool’s official website. “We have the players to cope with that – we are a strong team, we are Liverpool.





“We’re going to try to do our best and qualify for the next round.”

With Liverpool leading 3-0 from the first leg at Anfield, Jurgen Klopp's men already have one foot in the semi-final, and as per the away goal rule, should Liverpool manage to score at least once in the second leg, City will require a minimum of five goal in order to progress.