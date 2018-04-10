Luke Shaw Falls Further Out of Favour at Man Utd as Flu Victim Chosen Ahead of Him for Man City Game

Sunday's Manchester derby was certainly one of the most entertaining games this season, and it probably ranks quite high as far as derbies go too.

You can well imagine how envious the players - from either squad - who didn't get to feature must have felt. But perhaps Manchester United's Luke Shaw felt way worse than everyone else after seeing a flu-ravaged Ashley Young get the nod instead of him.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

According to the The Sun, the 32-year-old had trouble shaking off his ailment in the buildup to United's incredible comeback win. However, after declaring himself fit, he was included in the starting lineup, ahead of Shaw, Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian.

As it turned out, the Englishman nearly got sent off and was quite fortunate to escape a red card for his studs-up challenge on Sergio Aguero late on. He was also lucky not to give away a penalty after slipping in the box and handling a cross from David Silva - although that would have been quite harsh.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Shaw, meanwhile, looks to have dropped even further down the pecking order after Jose Mourinho opted to start someone in Young's condition over him.

It is believed that he will be moved on in the summer, but prior reports indicate that the player is well liked by figures in the United hierarchy. Reportedly, he won't be sold simply based on Mourinho's assessment after the Portuguese made glaring mistakes while at Chelsea, selling Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Mohamed Salah, who have all turned out to be world-class.

He is, however, a target for the Blues, as well as their rivals Arsenal. So a summer switch is definitely possible. It just might not be up to Mourinho.