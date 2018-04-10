Liverpool made quite a statement in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals. Now the Reds have to finish the job.

Carrying a 3-0 aggregate lead into the second leg, Liverpool heads to Manchester City one result away from reaching the final four on Europe's top stage. Liverpool was ruthless in the first half of the opening leg at Anfield and defiant in the second half as it prevented Man City from tallying an away goal. All of that adds into Liverpool's favor, along with the word that Mohamed Salah, who exited the first leg with an apparent groin injury, will start at the Etihad.

Man City, meanwhile, is hoping to put an end to a sudden string of disappointments, following that loss to Liverpool by squandering a two-goal lead to Manchester United on Saturday, when it had the chance to clinch the Premier League title faster than any other team in history.

Man City turned the page quickly and got its comeback off to a dream start. Gabriel Jesus scored at the two-minute mark, with Raheem Sterling pouncing on a Virgil Van Dijk turnover and feeding the Brazilian in the center of the box, where he finished to reduce Liverpool's aggregate lead to 3-1.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

How we're lining-up tonight! 🙌



City XI | Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva (C), Sane, Sterling, Bernardo, G Jesus



Subs | Bravo, Aguero, Kompany, Foden, Gundogan, Zinchenko, Delph#cityvlfc #mancity pic.twitter.com/rdWCEYwniX — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 10, 2018

The Champions League semifinal draw takes place on Friday, when the final four will be paired together. There are no restrictions on which teams can face one another.