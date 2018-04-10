Manchester City Star Sergio Aguero Hails 'Demanding' Pep Guardiola Ahead of Return From Injury

Manchester City star striker Sergio Aguero has praised Pep Guardiola for helping him to adapt and improve his game, as the Argentine prepares to return to Champions League action against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Aguero has scored 30 goals across all competitions for the Citizens so far this year and is just one strike away from securing his double century for the club. In the Premier League, he is the third top scorer behind Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane - both of whom have played over 500 more minutes of football.

The 29-year-old is four strikes off his career-best season tally of 34 goals, although he admits that Guardiola has instilled other important aspects to his game which don't rely on hitting the back of the net.

“I think being able to adapt to Pep’s playing style has a large contributing factor in my form this season,” Aguero revealed to Manchester City's official website. “I’m driven to keep on learning, and I have always been able to absorb the lessons of other coaches and put them to practice.

“Pep is very demanding, but I simply had to adapt my game and mindset and change how I play to his style. That means helping recover the ball, press, pass it around more, search for my teammates and remain open for passes to find the goal.

“It’s a continuous learning process, and I value that kind of thing as it helps me improve as a player. This has been a very intense season and the final stretch will likely be demanding as well."

City have been handed a huge boost ahead of their second leg clash to Liverpool with the return of Aguero. The Argentine missed the first leg due to a knee injury but featured in the Citizens' deflating 3-2 loss to rivals Manchester United at the weekend.

Despite trailing 3-0 on aggregate, the City star is confident that the club can turn things around on Tuesday.

"We’re prepared, and the whole staff is doing a great job to face what’s up ahead. I have a great deal of trust in the team, and the Champions League remains one of our objectives. There is everything to play for."