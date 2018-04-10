Paris Saint-Germain and Belgium fullback Thomas Meunier has hinted he could leave the Ligue 1 side in the summer due to a lack of playing time at the Parc des Princes this season.

Following an impressive debut season the previous year after his move from Club Brugge, the 26-year-old has has seen his game time limited with the arrival of veteran defender Dani Alves, making only 25 appearances in all competitions.

As a result, it seems that Meunier is contemplating a future away from the Parisian side after comments in a recent interview with Belgian media outlet RTBF.

He said: "I do not ask too much for now, what I want is to play football. If I have to go down a notch to be able to be on the pitch, I’ll do it.

"We will see how it goes, I have two more years in Paris, my goal is to stay in. I like it a lot, just like my family."

With the defender expected to make Roberto Martinez's Belgium squad for the World Cup this summer, a good showing in Russia could help put him in the shop window for potential suitors.

Meunier even dropped the names of a host of European teams he could join in the interview, using the example of Michy Batshuayi's loan spell at Borussia Dortmund to highlight the importance of playing regularly.

He continued, stating: "I could aim at a club like Everton, Valencia or Dortmund. Michy Batshuayi did really well going there, the fun is playing football, and that’s the only thing I miss right now."