PSV Director Marcel Brands 'Flattered' By Everton Interest But Insists He's Happy in the Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven director Marcel Brands has admitted that he is 'flattered' by the interest of Everton, but revealed he is very happy in the Netherlands, putting the rumoured move into doubt.

Brands has been at the Eredivisie side since 2010, and has helped the club sign a host of key players in his time there. With PSV signing the likes of Georginio Wijnaldum, Dries Mertens and Davy Propper under the 56-year-old's direction.

MARCEL VAN HOORN/GettyImages

The Dutch side have won two league titles and are on track to secure their third this term. And Brands success has seemingly attracted interest from Everton, with Sky Sports claiming that the Merseyside club could land the Dutchman ahead of the new season.

Brand has addressed the rumours, and when speaking to Netherlands newspaper NRC, he said: "Everton? It is flattering. But I have said no more than yes in recent years. I also said yes to PSV only the second time."

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

Although the Dutchman did not pledge his future to either side, he did express how happy he is in his home country.

"I have a very nice job here and a beautiful life. The question is whether I want to give it up. I have never been a club hopper."

Despite claims that Everton are looking to bring Brands to Goodison Park, the club have not yet confirmed the dismissal of current director Steve Walsh.

(You may also be interested in 'Sam Allardyce Linked With West Brom Vacancy as Scrutiny Over Position at Goodison Park Increases')