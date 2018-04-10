RB Leipzig Starlet Dayot Upamecano Names 3 European Giants as 'Dream' Clubs to Join

RB Leipzig and France Under-21 defender Dayot Upamecano, a player who Barcelona are reportedly willing to spend €100m on, has revealed that it would be his dream to join the Catalan giants, their fiercest rivals or one of the Premier League's giants.

Speaking to French broadcaster Telefoot about his future, Upamecano namedropped Barça, Real Madrid and Manchester United as clubs he 'dreamed' about playing for as a child.

"When you're young, you dream of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United. But to get there, you have to work," the 19-year-old said.

He remains committed to Leipzig for now after joining the club for €10m from Red Bull Salzburg in Austria last summer, but has admitted he will be looking to 'aim higher' in the future.

"I'm very proud of myself, very happy. I must continue on this path. Afterwards, I have to aim higher. My preference for the moment is Leipzig. We'll see after," the youngster said.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Upamecano, who made his professional debut with Liefering in the Austrian second tier in July 2015 at the age of 16, has played 36 times in all competitions this season, including five times in the Champions League and all five of Leipzig's Europa League knockout games so far.

Barcelona lost veteran centre-back Javier Mascherano in January and there is already speculation over the Camp Nou future of new signing Yerry Mina.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are known to be in the market for defenders and have been heavily linked with Toby Alderweireld, Samuel Umtiti and Raphael Varane.