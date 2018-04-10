Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Reveals He'd Rather Win the 'Difficult' La Liga Than the UCL

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has claimed that he'd rather win La Liga than the Champions League, as he believes that being crowned Spanish champions is the "most difficult" title to win

Real have claimed only two La Liga titles since 2008, under Jose Mourinho's guidance in the 2011/12 campaign and with Zidane last season. This year, however, the defending champions have struggled badly in their domestic league, and are currently 15 points behind their arch-rivals and table-toppers Barcelona.

Zidane asked why Madrid win more CLs than Liga titles recently "I can't explain it. Personally I prefer to win La Liga, as the day to day is the most difficult, and I believe that is also what the players want." — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) April 10, 2018

Meanwhile, in the UEFA Champions League, Real are still on course to be crowned European champions for the fourth time since the 2013/14 season. On Wednesday, they host Serie A giants Juventus at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League quarter final clash.

Zidane's Los Blancos are heavy favourites to progress through to the semi finals after they steamrolled past the Old Lady with a 3-0 victory at the Allianz Stadium in the first leg.

Zidane joined Real Madrid from Serie A giants Juventus in 2001 for a world record €78m. In his illustrious 5-year career with Los Blancos, he won two La Liga titles and one Champions League title.