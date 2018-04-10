Report Claims Man Utd's Paul Pogba 'Interested' in PSG Switch in Bid to Link Up With Neymar

Paul Pogba is reportedly interested in heading back to France to join Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Paris United, who are said to have broken the stories concerning Kylian Mbappe's and Neymar's switches to Parc de Princes ahead of schedule, have claimed that the Manchester United midfielder wants to leave Old Trafford and head to the French capital.

Pogba's burgeoning relationship with Neymar is thought to be behind his desire to leave the Red Devils after just two seasons back in the Premier League, and United will be sweating over trying to keep the 23-year-old after a reconciliation between their star and Jose Mourinho.

The pair are believed to have fallen out earlier in the season, with plenty of back pages alleging that all was not right between the France international and his club boss.

With Pogba working his way back into the team after sitting on the substitutes' bench recently, however, it had seemed that all was rosy in United's garden again.

That was forced home when Pogba netted a brace in the 3-2 Manchester derby victory to deny league leaders and bitter rivals Manchester City from securing the top flight title last Saturday, but it could all have been for nothing if he does actually want to depart England's shores.

ParisUnited6 were the first ones to break Neymar to PSG. Now they saying we are open to selling Pogba to PSG for a reasonable price. Has to be at least €200m — Will (@MourinhoSZN) April 9, 2018

Paris United's report goes on to strangely claim that United are open to allowing Pogba to leave, but only if the price is right. Given PSG's wealth due to Qatari billionaire Nasser Al-Khelaifi, whatever United request shouldn't be difficult for them to stump up.

United have once again been linked with Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with rumours suggesting that the midfielder - a ready made replacement for Pogba no less - would cost around £90m to prise away from Stadio Olimpico.

If United could eek out a massive fee for Pogba - who was sensationally linked with City by Pep Guardiola last week - from PSG, they wouldn't have an issue forking over that asking price for Milinkovic-Savic.

