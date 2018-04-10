REVEALED: Man City Star Ilkay Gundogan Had Barcelona Medical Before Premier League Move

Ilkay Gundogan was supposedly all set to join Barcelona in 2015, and even went as far as undergoing and passing a medical with the Spanish giants.

The German midfielder joined Manchester City in the summer of 2016 as Pep Guardiola's first signing in a £20m transfer from Borussia Dortmund, but it has now come to light, via Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo, that that was only after his proposed move to Barca fell through around a year before.

The star - who scored in the 3-2 home defeat to Manchester United on Saturday - was reportedly very keen on a move to the Nou Camp and the reason why the move failed to materialise was because then-coach Luis Enrique preferred Atletico Madrid's Arda Turan instead.

It was determined that the Turk's profile was slightly better than that of Gundogan's and something swayed the Spaniard to shell out €35m on him - the latter would only have cost around what City eventually signed him for.

It turned out not to be the best move for either party, and Turan is currently out on loan at İstanbul Başakşehir in his homeland, having failed to make the desired impact at Barca.

The 31-year-old has only made 35 La Liga appearances for the club and did not feature in a single game of the current campaign before being farmed out on loan.

Gundogan struggled initially following his move to the Premier League and spent most of his debut campaign injured. This term he has worked his way back to establish himself as a useful squad player to Guardiola.

