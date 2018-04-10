Barcelona is 90 minutes away from a return to the Champions League semifinals, but first it must finish off Roma in hostile territory at the Stadio Olimpico.

Barcelona carries a 4-1 edge into the second leg of their quarterfinal, thanks to two Roma own goals and strikes from Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez. Roma was given a brief lifeline from Edin Dzeko, whose away goal could factor into the result if Roma can mount a furious comeback against the side that remains unbeaten in La Liga.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The Champions League semifinal draw takes place on Friday, when the final four will be paired together. There are no restrictions on which teams can face one another.