Barcelona travels to Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday to face Roma in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.

In the first leg, Ernesto Valverde's side defeated the Italian club 4-1 in Spain behind goals from Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez, as well as two own-goals from Roma. Domestically, the squad has been unstoppable, as it has yet to lose and has won 24 out of 31 matches to pace the league with 79 points.

Roma, meanwhile, did not play exceptionally poorly in the first leg but made crucial errors on own-goals by Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas. Striker Edin Džeko has been in tremendous form, scored Roma's away goal at Camp Nou and will look to help his club stave off elimination in Rome.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Match Pass

