How to watch Toronto FC vs. Club América in the CONCACAF Champions League on April 10.
Toronto FC travels to Mexico City on Tuesday to face Club América in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinal.
In the first leg, Toronto took advantage of a loud home crowd to score goals from Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore and Ashtone Morgan, winning 3-1.
Although Club América controlled possession (58% to 42%) and created more chances (14 shots to 10 shots), the Mexican team was not able to put the ball in the net aside from Andrés Ibargüen's 21st minute goal. With a chance to play in the final on the line, Miguel Herrera's side will need at least two goals and will look to avoid conceding a precious away goal to Toronto.
Find out how to watch the match below.
How to Watch
Game Time: Tuesday, Apr. 10, 10 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Univision Deportes
Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.