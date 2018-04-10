Toronto FC travels to Mexico City on Tuesday to face Club América in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League semifinal.

In the first leg, Toronto took advantage of a loud home crowd to score goals from Sebastian Giovinco, Jozy Altidore and Ashtone Morgan, winning 3-1.

Although Club América controlled possession (58% to 42%) and created more chances (14 shots to 10 shots), the Mexican team was not able to put the ball in the net aside from Andrés Ibargüen's 21st minute goal. With a chance to play in the final on the line, Miguel Herrera's side will need at least two goals and will look to avoid conceding a precious away goal to Toronto.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Tuesday, Apr. 10, 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.