Tottenham Expected to Break Into Top 10 European Money League Following New Stadium Move

Tottenham are expected to move into the top 10 of Deloitte's European football's money league following the move to their new 60,000 seater stadium next season.

As reported by the Mirror, the north London club have recently seen themselves surpass Borussia Dortmund in the rankings - thanks to a 46 percent surge resulting in a £306million turnover in 2016-17.

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

This boost in revenue can be attributed to the consistency to which Tottenham have achieved Champions League qualification in recent years - and appear to be heading for their third successive European campaign.

Five other English clubs currently make the top 10: Manchester United (1st), Manchester City (5th), Arsenal (6th), Chelsea (8th) and Liverpool (9th).

Tottenham have struggled in recent years to compete financially with the five aforementioned clubs - reflected in their £127m wage bill which remains well behind that of their rivals - United and City (£264m each), Chelsea (£220m), Liverpool (£208m) and Arsenal (£199m).

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The size of a clubs wage bill has long been a measure of success and Spurs will be confident of bridging the gap to their domestic rivals, with data analysts Swiss Ramble predicting Tottenham's TV income from domestic and European competitions will hit the £200m mark next year.

Chairman Daniel Levy has now been involved in two of the four largest operating profits in Premier League history - even though the £58m surplus before tax in 2016-17 was smaller than the £80m profit four years earlier, when Tottenham sold Gareth Bale to Real Madrid for a world record £89m.