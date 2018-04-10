VIDEO: Staggering Amount of Weapons Confiscated From Fans Prior to Besiktas Clash

An alarming amount of dangerous weapons were confiscated from Goztepe fans prior to their game against Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig at the weekend.

Turkish journalist Abdullah Bozkurt, via his Twitter account, posted a video showing the staggering number of weapons seized by police prior to the game at the weekend including flares, pyrotechnics, an assortment of knives and blades and even a shotgun.

This is what police seized from buses carrying fans of Izmir's Göztepe football team for a match with Besiktas team in Istanbul, #Turkey. pic.twitter.com/dm7wxLZtMd — Abdullah Bozkurt (@abdbozkurt) April 7, 2018

Fan hostility in Turkey at certain games is well-known across the world of football, although the footage of contraband from the Izmir-based side's fans is shocking even to those who might expect the game to be on to avoid for the faint hearted.

Matters off the field didn't seem to affect Besiktas on the field however, as the Black Eagles secured a comfortable 5-1 win against a 10-man Goztepe to aid their pursuit of a third consecutive Turkish Super Lig title.

Her zaman yanımızda olan, desteğini esirgemeyen Büyük Beşiktaş Ailesine teşekkürler... pic.twitter.com/Su3nwPAdgg — Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) April 7, 2018

(You may also be interested in Six Things You May Have Missed From Around Europe This Weekend)

Besiktas are currently third in the league, a point behind Galatasaray in second and a further two behind Istanbul Basaksehir at the summit with just six games of the league season remaining.

Along with their chase for the league title, Besiktas also have an impending Turkish Cup semi final second leg against Fenerbahce in just over a weeks time, after the first leg finished 2-2, with both sides ending the game with 10 men.