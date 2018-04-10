'We Will Fight': Man City Star Issues Rallying Cry Ahead of Champions League Clash With Liverpool

Bernardo Silva believes Manchester City can still qualify for the Champions League semi-finals - if his pre-match Instagram post is anything to go by.

The Premier League leaders were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool last week at Anfield in a result that surprised everybody, and they really have it all to do at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night.

We will run, we will fight, we will give everything for @ManCity and for you. With your support, we know we can do it! Let’s overcome this challenge and make tomorrow an unforgettable night for all of us! C’mon City!!! 🔵🔵#mcfc #mancity #UCL #webelieve #together pic.twitter.com/eG3XNaHVIU — Bernardo Silva (@BernardoCSilva) April 9, 2018

The Citizens will definitely take heart from the fact that they have rescued a number of games this season where they have been in a losing position, and also that the Reds have squandered a 3-0 lead in the Champions League already this season against Sevilla.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Silva has been in good form in his first season at the club, and has performed particularly well in Europe, which could mean he plays from the start on Tuesday - Silva did not feature in the first leg of the contest.

City enter the game off the back of their worst week of the season after following up the first leg loss at Anfield with a shock defeat to Manchester United on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side looked primed and ready to seal the title after going 2-0 up, but capitulated in the second half at the Etihad to lose 3-2.

