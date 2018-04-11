AC Milan Defender Ruled Out of Napoli Clash & Set for Tests Following Thigh Injury

AC Milan have suffered a major injury blow ahead of their Serie A clash against Napoli on Sunday, with star defender Alessio Romagnoli definitively ruled out of the game at San Siro.

The 23-year-old was injured in I Rossoneri's recent 1-1 draw against Sassuolo, where Nikola Kalinić rescued a point late on for Milan following Matteo Politano's opener.

Italian outlet Calciomercato have confirmed that Romagnoli suffered a knock to his left thigh during their last match. The defender will now have to wait a further two weeks before any more tests are conducted to determine the severity of the injury.

Romagnoli's defensive partner Leonardo Bonucci will also be absent for Milan when they welcome Napoli to San Siro this weekend.

The former Juventus star was shown a yellow card for remonstrating with the referee against Sassuolo and has now been handed a suspension for totting up too many cautions this season.

Argentine defender Mateo Musacchio will likely have to step into Gennaro Gattuso's first team against Napoli this weekend after being forced onto the substitutes bench in recent weeks.

But who Rino will pick to partner the former Villarreal star is anyone's guess, with the likes of Gustavo Gómez, Cristián Zapata and Matteo Gabbia all staking a claim for a place in the starting lineup this weekend.