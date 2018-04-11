Amazing Story Emerges Regarding Liverpool Star Mohamed Salah's Off the Field Generosity

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has made a fantastic impression since joining Liverpool last summer, with the Egyptian in supreme form on the pitch.

The former Chelsea winger has scored 39 goals in 43 games across all competitions this season, and is one of the favourites - along with Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne - to pick up the PFA Player of the Year award at the end of the season. Unsurprisingly, his form has also attracted the interest of Real Madrid.

Salah seems to be an equally great guy off the pitch too. He is regularly pictured with a smile on his face, and has never been the subject of any controversy during his time in England or Italy.

An excellent story from the Daily Mail has emerged, which shows the fantastic character and heart that Mohamed Salah possesses. He is genuinely humble and has a desire to help those in need.

While Salah was playing in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, his family home was robbed by a thief, who was caught and arrested days later.

Salah begged his father not to press charges against the thief, instead he gave the thief some money to get him out of trouble and helped him to look for a job, so that stealing would no longer a necessity for him.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

If you're still not convinced about Salah's humble persona, a character reference from Egypt assistant manager Mahmoud Fayez may just change your mind.





"He is doing an extraordinary job,' Fayez says. 'The secret of his brilliance? It is his modesty," Fayez told the Daily Mail.

"He is a superstar but he lives as a simple person. He uses his abilities to serve his country and you can see what it means to him when he sings the national anthem.

"He fights every second, every moment, every sprint, every tackle, every shot. He fights. This is Salah. This is why he is the hero of every Egyptian."