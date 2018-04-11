Arsenal Fans Convinced That Image on Social Media Proves a Deal for Man Utd Star Is Forthcoming

Arsenal fans have convinced themselves on social media that Manchester United's Anthony Martial would be happy to join the Gunners, amid speculation surrounding his future.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Martial's current deal expires next year, but he is said to have refused to sign a new five-year deal due to his lack of playing time under Jose Mourinho.

A number of clubs have been interested in the France international, including Juventus, Real Madrid and Arsenal. Martial has made 40 appearances for United this season and has scored 11 goals.



Con mi hermano 👊🏾 A post shared by Anthony Martial (@martial_9) on Apr 6, 2018 at 5:54am PDT

Even though it is highly unlikely that Martial will depart Old Trafford for a fellow Premier League rival, Arsenal fans have started to imagine the 22-year-old playing up-top for Arsene Wenger's side.

Amid the latest reports of Martial's discontent at Old Trafford, an image of the Man Utd attacker embracing international teammate Alexandre Lacazette sent Arsenal fans into a frenzy, with many imagining the two players playing together at club level.

Martial would enjoy football at Arsenal. Fluid baller, fluid system. — 𝐒𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐔𝐒 𝐒𝐍𝐀𝐏𝐄 (@marcazette) April 10, 2018

Anthony Martial won't hesitate to join Arsenal if Wenger makes a move for him. So sure about that. — Effa (@EffaEkun) April 10, 2018

Martial at Arsenal would be a dream. Looks as though he’ll be the next player to play under Mourinho that will flourish with another club. — Matthew Burford (@MatthewBurford) April 10, 2018

Martial to arsenal makes perfect sense — The Hound (@SherzCapone) April 10, 2018

Interesting reports about Martial wanting out at United. Would love to see him at Arsenal, but that's not going to happen. Not sure there is room for him now anyway. Focus on other areas this summer. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) April 10, 2018

Martial would be adored at the Emirates, on the same level as Ozil probably and more than Aubameyang and Lacazette — KariukiThe1st (@Karriss) April 10, 2018