Arsenal Fans Convinced That Image on Social Media Proves a Deal for Man Utd Star Is Forthcoming

By 90Min
April 11, 2018

Arsenal fans have convinced themselves on social media that Manchester United's Anthony Martial would be happy to join the Gunners, amid speculation surrounding his future.

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Martial's current deal expires next year, but he is said to have refused to sign a new five-year deal due to his lack of playing time under Jose Mourinho.

A number of clubs have been interested in the France international, including Juventus, Real Madrid and Arsenal. Martial has made 40 appearances for United this season and has scored 11 goals.

Con mi hermano 👊🏾

A post shared by Anthony Martial (@martial_9) on

Even though it is highly unlikely that Martial will depart Old Trafford for a fellow Premier League rival, Arsenal fans have started to imagine the 22-year-old playing up-top for Arsene Wenger's side. 

Amid the latest reports of Martial's discontent at Old Trafford, an image of the Man Utd attacker embracing international teammate Alexandre Lacazette sent Arsenal fans into a frenzy, with many imagining the two players playing together at club level.

 

