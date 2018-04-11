Barcelona Superstar Admits He May Have Played Last Champions League Game Ahead of 'Possible' Exit

Barcelona captain and living legend Andres Iniesta has admitted that he might have played his last Champions League game for the club in the shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of Roma on Tuesday, with rumours about his uncertain future at Camp Nou still circulating.

Iniesta signed a 'lifetime contract' with Barça as recently October, but it is increasingly expected that he will end his 22-year association with the club at the end of the season.

ISABELLA BONOTTO/GettyImages

The Chinese Super League, whose mid-season transfer window opens for four weeks on 18th June, has been touted as one likely destination. Iniesta himself recently revealed he would have to decide 'Barça or China' before 30th April.

Considering his future, the 33-year-old admitted he might well have now played his final game in the Champions League after the nightmare at Stadio Olimpico.

"That is a possibility and for that reason it hurts even more," he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

"It's a very hurtful elimination because nobody expected it due to the lead we had. When you do things badly, make lots of mistakes and don't adapt to the game, this is what happens.

"It's a big disappointment because of the season we were having. It's difficult to take this elimination because we had a lot of hope and it has escaped."

Barça had held a 4-1 aggregate lead from the first leg and looked to have one foot in the semi final. But Edin Dzeko's late goal at Camp crucially gave Roma the platform from which to mount a comeback and they progressed via the away goal rule after a 4-4 aggregate draw.

It is the first time that Roma have reached the semi finals in the Champions League and the furthest they have been in the continent's top competition since losing to Liverpool on penalties in the 1984 European Cup final.