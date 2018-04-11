Sevilla travels to Germany on Wednesday to face Bayern Munich in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

In the first leg, Bayern fought back from a goal down to defeat the Spanish side 2-1 away from home. Jupp Heynckes' side controlled the match from the beginning, securing 58% possession and 14 shots compared to 42% and nine shots of Sevilla.

Sevilla has been in poor form as of late and has not won a match since March 13 against Manchester United. Aside from losing to Bayern last week, Sevilla lost 4-0 to Celta Vigo on Saturday and 2-1 against Leganes last month in La Liga. Vincenzo Montella's squad will look to bounce back in Munich on Wednesday, but with Bayern boasting two away goals and the support of the Allianz Arena faithful, it's a tall task.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2

TV: Fox Sports 2