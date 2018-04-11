Celta Vigo Reportedly Interested in Signing Huddersfield Town Midfielder This Summer

Celta Vigo are reportedly eyeing a move for Huddersfield Town defensive midfielder Philip Billing according to Spanish reports, via Football Espana.



Onda Deportiva Galicia Sur claim Celta’s sporting director Felipe Minambres holds a ‘keen interest’ in the Huddersfield midfielder.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Dane joined the Yorkshire based club at the age of 17 from Danish side Esbjerg fB Youth in 2014, and was key in their 2016/17 promotion winning season. But this season has been a different story.

Billing has struggled with injury since the end of last season and had to undergo ankle surgery after a 2-0 defeat at Swansea last October. He has only started seven times in the Terriers' debut Premier League season, and has come of the bench just five times.

Having failed to dislodge the partnership that Aaron Mooy and Jonathan Hogg have formed this season, Billing may be looking to further his development at a club where he will have a chance to get more playing time.

The Spanish club, who currently sit 9th in the table, hold a strong tradition in their recruitment of Scandinavian players. Celta already have duo Daniel Wass and Pione Sisto on their books and may be looking to further their Danish contingent.