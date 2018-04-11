Chelsea Eye Former PSG Manager As Shock Candidate to Replace Antonio Conte This Summer

By 90Min
April 11, 2018

Former Manchester United and Barcelona defender Laurent Blanc has been linked with a shock return to management, as Chelsea continue their search to find Antonio Conte's replacement before the summer.

The Blues are understood to be interested in bringing the 52-year-old, who has been away from management since June 2016, to Stamford Bridge before the start of next season.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

It is widely expected that current boss Conte will be left out to dry by the Chelsea hierarchy this summer. Despite a perfect first season in charge at the club, the Italian appears to have clashed with the Blues' decision makers and it is expected that he will leave before the World Cup.

But Chelsea aren't resting on their laurels and are desperate to sort their future out sooner rather than later. Names like Luis Enrique, Thomas Tuchel and even Carlo Ancelotti have already been linked with the job in west London.

But France Football have reported that the Blues now have Blanc on their radar ahead of the summer. The magazine has also liked the 52-year-old with the manager's position at either Everton or Lyon.


Blanc was linked with a move to the Bundesliga last season. However, the Frenchman understood the importance of being able to speak a native language - a custom which is very important for the hierarchy at German clubs - and ruled himself out of the move.

"The Bundesliga is a great league but I don’t speak the language," Blanc said, quoted by Goal. "It’s difficult to manage players when you can’t communicate.


"I know I’m fussy, only a big club would interest me. If not, I’ll face facts and think of something else."

