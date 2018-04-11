'Come to West Ham': Fans Call for the Hammers to Bring Spanish Striker Back to the Premier League

By 90Min
April 11, 2018

Following Fernando Torres' announcement that he will be leaving Atlético Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season, there has been plenty of speculation on social media as to where the Spanish striker will play next.

Fans of Premier League outfit West Ham look keen to see the former Chelsea and Liverpool striker join the Hammers, and are dreaming of a Lanzini-Torres-Arnautovic attacking trio.

Some members of the Hammers faithful have also pointed out that Torres fits the profile for their club, with their board regularly chasing budget signings rather than looking to invest in top quality additions.

Here's a quick look at how some West Ham fans have reacted to the news on Twitter over the past few days.

Despite being 34-years-old, Torres can still offer something at the highest level and could find a move back to London an attractive one, as many players do.

Torres also knows the capital well, having made 172 appearances for Chelsea between 2010 and 2015. Previous to that, Torres made 142 appearances in the north of the country for Liverpool.

The Spaniard has fallen out of favour at Atlético Madrid since the arrival of Diego Costa back in January. He is now free to move to a new club with his contract in the Spanish capital due to expire at the end of the season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now