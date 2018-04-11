'Come to West Ham': Fans Call for the Hammers to Bring Spanish Striker Back to the Premier League

Following Fernando Torres' announcement that he will be leaving Atlético Madrid when his contract expires at the end of the season, there has been plenty of speculation on social media as to where the Spanish striker will play next.

Fans of Premier League outfit West Ham look keen to see the former Chelsea and Liverpool striker join the Hammers, and are dreaming of a Lanzini-Torres-Arnautovic attacking trio.

Some members of the Hammers faithful have also pointed out that Torres fits the profile for their club, with their board regularly chasing budget signings rather than looking to invest in top quality additions.

Here's a quick look at how some West Ham fans have reacted to the news on Twitter over the past few days.

Just inhaled deeply through my nostrils and the air told me Fernando Torres has West Ham written all over him. — Jack Mumford (@jackmumf) April 9, 2018

Wouldn’t mind Torres at West Ham 👀 — ΔИDY (@FutbolMarko) April 9, 2018

Oh is he? I was gonna say I wouldn't pay for a 32 year old, but if he'll be free then it doesn't seem like an awful idea, but Hernandez, Arnautovic and Torres would all expect 90 minutes every game we just can't give, face it, our attack is too good for our own good 😂 — 🇨🇩🇦🇹⚒️Ben⚒️🇲🇽🇦🇷 (@Mxsuaku) April 9, 2018

Torres is to leave athletico at the end of the season.....



Enter west ham United with the £59.99 offer. — Jordan Burdall (@JordanBurdall6) April 9, 2018

Come to #WestHam @Torres you've still got plenty to offer and nothing to prove. We'll have you ⚽️⚽️⚽️ #legend — Glenn Firmin (@GlennFirmin) April 9, 2018

So Fernando Torres is leaving Athletico at the end of the season, at 34 certainly fits the West Ham age profile so I wouldn't be surprised to see us make a move for him. — ⚒ Mr B ⚒ (@onebarian1) April 9, 2018

Despite being 34-years-old, Torres can still offer something at the highest level and could find a move back to London an attractive one, as many players do.

Torres also knows the capital well, having made 172 appearances for Chelsea between 2010 and 2015. Previous to that, Torres made 142 appearances in the north of the country for Liverpool.

The Spaniard has fallen out of favour at Atlético Madrid since the arrival of Diego Costa back in January. He is now free to move to a new club with his contract in the Spanish capital due to expire at the end of the season.