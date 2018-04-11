Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo PK Goal Sends Real Madrid to UCL Semis After Late Juventus Red Card

Watch Cristiano Ronaldo send Real Madrid to the Champions League semifinals with a controversial penalty kick against Juventus.

By Chris Chavez
April 11, 2018

Cristiano Ronaldo scored on a penalty kick in the 97th minute of Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Juventus, sending Real Madrid through to the semifinals in controversial fashion. Real Madrid blew a three-goal aggregate lead and wound up losing the game 3–1, but it advances 4-3 on aggregate because of the goal.

Lucas Vazquez was pushed while in the box by Mehdi Benatia and a penalty was awarded to Real Madrid. A red card was then awarded to Gigi Buffon by official Michael Oliver for his extreme reaction to the decision, forcing Juventus backup goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny into action. 

It didn't matter who was in net. Ronaldo hammered the penalty shot into the top corner, and he celebrated by ripping off his shirt and yelling with the Real Madrid fans in attendance.

Watch highlights from the end of the game below:

Real Madrid, which is hoping to pull off a Champions League three-peat, is headed to the semifinals, where it is joined by Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Roma. The draw to determine the matchups in Friday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now