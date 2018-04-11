Cristiano Ronaldo scored on a penalty kick in the 97th minute of Wednesday's Champions League quarterfinal second leg against Juventus, sending Real Madrid through to the semifinals in controversial fashion. Real Madrid blew a three-goal aggregate lead and wound up losing the game 3–1, but it advances 4-3 on aggregate because of the goal.

Lucas Vazquez was pushed while in the box by Mehdi Benatia and a penalty was awarded to Real Madrid. A red card was then awarded to Gigi Buffon by official Michael Oliver for his extreme reaction to the decision, forcing Juventus backup goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny into action.

It didn't matter who was in net. Ronaldo hammered the penalty shot into the top corner, and he celebrated by ripping off his shirt and yelling with the Real Madrid fans in attendance.

Watch highlights from the end of the game below:

PENALTY!!! #RealMadrid are given a penalty in the final minute of stoppage time as Vazquez gets bundled over by Benatia in the box! Major drama. #Juventus #RMAJUV #RMJuve #UCL pic.twitter.com/vhVGQMKazt — Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) April 11, 2018

Buffon has also been sent off for his protests after the penalty was given to #RealMadrid and now Szczęsny has to come on to face Ronaldo. #Juventus #RMAJUV #RMJuve #UCL pic.twitter.com/C4TR5kpeE0 — Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) April 11, 2018

Real Madrid, which is hoping to pull off a Champions League three-peat, is headed to the semifinals, where it is joined by Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Roma. The draw to determine the matchups in Friday.