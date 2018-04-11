Davide Calabria's Agent Admits Napoli Were Interested in Signing the AC Milan Starlet

Davide Calabria's agent has revealed that Napoli have previously expressed an interest in bringing the youngster to the Stadio San Paolo.

AC Milan are no stranger to star power, having attracted some of history's greatest players as well as developing their fair share, with the help of their famed academy.

The academy has produced former legendary Milan stalwarts such as Paolo Maldini and Franco Baresi; now, there’s a new local hero on the horizon in Calabria. The 21-year-old right back has burst onto the scene for AC Milan this season, with 25 appearances in all competitions.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The attacking full back has quickly endeared himself to fans at the San Siro, with his commitment and passion for the team he represents. The situation was nearly very different though, with the players' agent recently admitting he was close to joining Napoli.

As quoted on Calciomercato, Calabria’s agent Oscar Damiani had this to say in a recent interview with Radio CRC. The full back's agent revealed that Napoli's sporting director had an interest in signing Calabria:

"Calabria is one of the many strong youngsters."

"For a moment, [Cristiano] Giuntoli did think about it but it didn't seem feasible. We decided to go ahead with a possible transfer if he didn't play. The negotiations haven't started because Milan now sees him as an indispensable part of the side."

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Napoli have enjoyed far better fortunes in recent times, and would now be viewed as serious rivals to the Italian giants. With Napoli currently sitting higher in the league than AC Milan, any move would have been a significant blow for the club.

It’s unclear whether Damiani is angling for a better deal for his client, for now, Davide Calabria remaining at AC Milan is a move that suits all parties.

Calabria has already found himself on the scoresheet once this season against Roma, and could add another twist to the tail, when these two sides meet this weekend.