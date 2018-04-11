Gianluigi Buffon Makes Glaring Omission When Naming the World's 5 Best Goalkeepers

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has surprisingly been omitted by Gianluigi Buffon in his list of the top five stoppers in the world at the moment.

The 40-year-old Italian was asked to name his top five goalkeepers before he leads his Juventus side to the Bernabeu on Wednesday night for their second leg Champions League match against Real Madrid.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Buffon, as quoted by Metro, said: "Not taking into account Italian keepers, I would say [Jan] Oblak, [Keylor] Navas, [Marc-Andre] ter Stegen, Ederson, [Manuel] Neuer and Courtois. I hope I did not forget anybody."

De Gea, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid for a few years now, has been instrumental for Manchester United over the years. His ability to produce stunning last minute saves has seen him rise as one of the best goalkeepers in England.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Spaniard especially stood out during the last 16 Champions League match between Sevilla and Manchester United where numerous efforts by the La Liga side were kept out by De Gea.

He was also superb at the weekend in Manchester United's comeback derby win at Manchester City, where he produced a match-winning save to stop a Sergio Aguero header that seemed destined for the back of the net.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen also named his five best goalkeepers in the world at the moment earlier this week and his list did indeed include the name of David De Gea.